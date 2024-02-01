Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,441 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

