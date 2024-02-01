Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $441,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 340.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

