Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 1,410,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources
Insider Activity at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.