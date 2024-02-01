Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

