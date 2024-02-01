Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

