Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

