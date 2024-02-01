Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,252 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock valued at $319,350. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $252.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 244.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

