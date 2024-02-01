Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $464,000 in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Trading Down 4.9 %

PRTA opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

