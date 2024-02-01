Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 959,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.91 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

