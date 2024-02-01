Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 847 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,207,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,548,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

