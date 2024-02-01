Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $250,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,645 shares of company stock worth $13,824,328. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

