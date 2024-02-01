Atria Investments Inc Buys 20,539 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

