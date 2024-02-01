Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 371.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,037 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCRX stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

