Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

