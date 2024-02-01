Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

