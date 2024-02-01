Jump Financial LLC Buys 60,398 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 863.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 102.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

