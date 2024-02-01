FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 111.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.