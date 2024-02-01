South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,124 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Scotiabank cut their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

