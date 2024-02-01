South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

