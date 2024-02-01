South Dakota Investment Council Sells 26,412 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,797,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,907 shares of company stock worth $1,693,457. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

LBRT stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.