Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Entergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

