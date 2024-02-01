Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.