Arizona State Retirement System Sells 608 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,748. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.10 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

