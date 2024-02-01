Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.77 EPS.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,644. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celestica by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Celestica by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

