Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Issues Earnings Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RDY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.87. 20,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,265. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 216,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,270,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

