Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,597. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $710.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

