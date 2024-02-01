Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 6,043,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

