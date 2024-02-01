New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,483,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,850,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,384,000 after buying an additional 2,166,306 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

