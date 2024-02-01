Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Regis Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Regis stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 8,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,614. Regis has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Regis by 21.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regis by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

