Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.015-0.097 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.1 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.6 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.611-0.686 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 2,335,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 313.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after buying an additional 1,177,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canada Goose by 438.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

