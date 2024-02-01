Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:SNDR traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.