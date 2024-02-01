Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 2,317,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $710.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

Further Reading

