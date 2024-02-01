Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 2,317,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $710.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.
