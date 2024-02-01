Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.00%.
Makita Price Performance
MKTAY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 5,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Makita has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $31.88.
Makita Company Profile
