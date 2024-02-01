Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.611-0.686 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.0 million-$973.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.9 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOS. TD Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 2,283,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.