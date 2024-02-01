Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Posts Earnings Results

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

RDY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $71.87. 20,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,265. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $73.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

