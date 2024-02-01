Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rises By 8.0%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.9 %

CRWD traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $295.07. The company had a trading volume of 236,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,722. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4,874.19, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

