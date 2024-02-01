Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 12,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,809. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $594.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

