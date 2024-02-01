SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.39 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $247.01 million and approximately $23.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,028,891 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

