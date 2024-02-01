The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $225.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $263.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $225.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.