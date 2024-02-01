Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Decreases By 7.3%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Driven Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

