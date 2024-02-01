DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. DigiByte has a market cap of $126.16 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00156437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.38 or 0.00553009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00391679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00163795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,798,820,219 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

