Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
