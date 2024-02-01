Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

ELV opened at $493.44 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.01.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

