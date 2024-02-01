Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

