Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

O stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

