Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 41.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 132.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

