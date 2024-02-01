Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

