Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sony Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

