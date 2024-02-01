Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $205.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

