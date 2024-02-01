Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

